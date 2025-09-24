Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Position in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 893.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.93.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $254.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.13 and a 52 week high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.27 and a 200 day moving average of $263.76.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $3,765,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,101,515.28. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,862.70. The trade was a 95.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $23,892,820. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

