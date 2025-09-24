Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 1,134 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,874,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after buying an additional 683,754 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,193,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,466,000 after buying an additional 486,697 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,964,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 524,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 377,325 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

