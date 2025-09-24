Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 364 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 711,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,872,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $140.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $142.17. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

