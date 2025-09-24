Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 674 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after acquiring an additional 682,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after purchasing an additional 653,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,781,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,886,000 after purchasing an additional 377,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $132.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $140.60. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Argus raised Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $593,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,300. This represents a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

