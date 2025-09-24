Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $210,000 Position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF $BITO

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $27.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

About ProShares Bitcoin ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

