Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF $DIVI

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $37.69.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

