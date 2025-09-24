Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Solventum were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 2.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth about $13,109,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 6.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter.

SOLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.33. Solventum Corporation has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

