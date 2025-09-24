Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,160. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.