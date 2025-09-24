Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,260 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 35.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.23. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

