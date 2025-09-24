Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 26,738 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,424,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,327,000 after buying an additional 511,564 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.30.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,408.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,410.25. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

