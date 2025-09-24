Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 3,846 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 341.24, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

