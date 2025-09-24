Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,006 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $138.94 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day moving average of $130.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

