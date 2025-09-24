Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,039 Lennar Corporation $LEN

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,039 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 179.8% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

LEN stock opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

