Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,384 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 15,683 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 163.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,896 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,885,000 after acquiring an additional 70,697 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $225.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.42. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.27%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.