Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2%

TJX Companies stock opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.86. The firm has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.