Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the second quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,211,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $251.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

