Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF $HNDL

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.13% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OxenFree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 50,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Stock Up 0.1%

HNDL opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $703.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.