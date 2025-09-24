Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,101 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 61.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 189.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 107,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 70,593 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $38.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.12 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.50 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

