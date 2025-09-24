Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 487 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,307,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,161,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,510,000 after acquiring an additional 349,787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,730,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,441,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,607,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,725,000 after purchasing an additional 99,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 12,313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7%

Aflac stock opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.17.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.