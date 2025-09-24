Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 525 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total value of $27,463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,951,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,669 shares of company stock worth $42,333,438 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.2%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

