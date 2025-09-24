Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,914,000 after buying an additional 1,113,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PACCAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,578,000 after purchasing an additional 987,805 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,211,868.80. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.83. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 price objective on PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.