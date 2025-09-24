Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,011 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $330.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.44.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,165. The trade was a 52.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

