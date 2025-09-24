Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,462.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 198,796 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,497.1% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 268,933 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 356,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.