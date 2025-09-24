Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGSD. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 9,737.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 762.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0948 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

