Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,940,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,598,000 after purchasing an additional 512,618 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in NuScale Power by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,841,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,158 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in NuScale Power by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in NuScale Power by 1,220.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,845,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at $14,271,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $808,164.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,452.96. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 30,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,090,513.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,211.97. This represents a 39.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,158,260 shares of company stock worth $298,578,328 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $41.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. NuScale Power Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SMR. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

