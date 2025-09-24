Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 234.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $403.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays cut their target price on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.54.

In other news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,836. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,580 shares of company stock worth $1,671,235. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

