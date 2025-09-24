Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 372,297 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 592,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,471 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 629.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 51,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 275,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $58.40.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

