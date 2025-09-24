Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 226,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,828,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $82.41.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

