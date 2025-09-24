Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $922,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,303 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 835.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 162,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,890,950. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.