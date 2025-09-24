Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $942,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McHugh Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $604,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.06.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

