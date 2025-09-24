Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 515 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 42.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 510.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 118.8% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,849.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.71. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,473.62 and a 52-week high of $2,412.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,961.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,885.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,320. This trade represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,291.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.