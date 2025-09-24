Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after buying an additional 132,782 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.08%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

