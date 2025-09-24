Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $951,000 in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF $GGUS

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.33% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $372,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $596,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,969,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $12,782,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GGUS stock opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.35 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.15. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $63.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology.

