Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $977,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF $FELG

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,789,000 after acquiring an additional 333,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,380,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,184,000 after purchasing an additional 669,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 827,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 450,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 787,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,715 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:FELG opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

