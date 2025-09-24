Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 3,152 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKR opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Melius Research assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

