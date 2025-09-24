Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 455 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CRH by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $116.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

