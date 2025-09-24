Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Up 0.5%

Linde stock opened at $479.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $463.51. The company has a market cap of $225.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

