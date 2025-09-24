Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $3,592,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,509.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,561.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,246.14. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,060.98 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $41.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,808.81.

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

