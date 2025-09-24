Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,247 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 172.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,243 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,736 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

