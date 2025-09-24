Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.22.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

