Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,434,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $238.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.78. The stock has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,741,523.40. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,045 shares of company stock worth $34,635,290. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $347.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.