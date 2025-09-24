Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 218 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.60.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $804.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.54. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.44 and a 12-month high of $825.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $694.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at $130,078,940.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

