Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 303 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $156.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,640,614 shares of company stock valued at $992,096,077 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.88.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

