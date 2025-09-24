Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 4,748 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

IUSB stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

