Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 6,635 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF $ARKF

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.5%

ARKF opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.