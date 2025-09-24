Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.07.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

