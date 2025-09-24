SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF $EBND Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 279.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 599.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EBND opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

