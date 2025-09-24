SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF $EBND Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 279.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 599.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA EBND opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile
SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Quantum Computing ETFs to Know—And Why 2 Don’t Hold D-Wave
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Forget Tariffs, Landstar and West Fraser Can Still Rally
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.