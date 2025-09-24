SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF $EMHC Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 1.42% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 109,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 50,666 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 52,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMHC stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

