Sunpointe LLC Buys 16,473 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.0% of Sunpointe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $178.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average of $144.59. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.55.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,873,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,571,729.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,203,905 shares of company stock worth $722,009,402. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

