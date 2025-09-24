Target Corporation $TGT Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Target by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Target by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,413,000 after acquiring an additional 229,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Target Stock Performance
Target stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.51. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.
Target Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.48.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
